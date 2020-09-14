Free "I voted" stickers

discussion
Matt Kiser
MakerFounder – WTF Just Happened Today
One of my favorite things about voting in-person is getting a "I Voted" sticker. In 2020, however, a lot of people will be voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't receive their coveted proof of civic responsibility this year. So, I want to fix that. I bought 3,000 First-Class stamps and printed six thousand WTFJHT "I voted" stickers, which I'm going to mail to you for free. Just enter your address and I'll send you a some limited edition WTFJHT "I Voted" stickers for you and your friends.
