Hello ProductHunt 👋 I needed a Help Center for a product I was working on. As I looked for hosted solutions I found that most of them offered way more features than I needed and were too expensive as a result. That's why I created a free help center. A Help Center (or Knowledge Base) is usually a website where you host usage guides, pro tips and answers to common questions. Having a help center drastically reduces the amount of support tickets you'll receive. It also makes your customers happier, as they can find solutions on their own. A help center is definitely part of a good support strategy. The Free Help Center is ideal for Indie Hackers or side projects where the cost of a fully-blown help center is not justified. You can set it up quickly and host it for free on a service like Netlify. The website of the Free Help Center is built with the Free Help Center template. So it serves as an example of itself. I made it a point to write super detailed documentation guiding you through the initial setup and continued use. The Free Help Center is offered as a Gatsby Starter template. Add your own content by adding Markdown files. Pick from thousands of icons. The help center is themeable, so it's easy to change the color scheme. You've got all the freedom to get creative as you can fully modify the source code. That's a huge advantage over hosted solutions. Note that the Free Help Center doesn't come with all the fancy features of paid solutions (like full-text search or permissions). But it also doesn't come with a monthly bill :) And finally, I want to give a shoutout to Intercom as their Help Center has influenced the design and architecture of this template quite a bit. I admire their company and Des Traynor.
