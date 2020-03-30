Free Growth Marketing Essentials

Discussion
iNicholas
Maker
Pro
Hey Product Hunter, thank you for checking out our new course. 🤔The problem. Growth hacking or marketing is confusing for an outsider. Many entrepreneurs, business owners or marketers don't know what growth marketing is. This leads them to make the wrong assumptions and investments. 🦸♀️The solution The goal of this course is to educate people about growth marketing in 90 minutes to help them make the right business or career decision. By the end of the course, participants will understand the mentality of growth marketing and even have experiments to implement right away. This course can help you to answer these questions: 👉What is growth marketing? 👉What can growth marketing do for my business? 👉Can it help me to upskill myself and advance in my career? Who are we? We're a Belgium based growth marketing agency. Until now, we have educated over 200 people with our 6-week growth marketing courses. It's free. Go on and start to learn now. And please let me know what you think and give your feedback about the course in the comments!
Maker
Happy that we are able to share our know-how with the world. Stay safe peeps
Great course! :)
