Free Grammar Checker by Perfect Tense

Hi hunters! I'm Alex, founder of Perfect Tense. We launched Perfect Tense last year on Product Hunt as a spelling and grammar API. Since then, we spent quite a bit of time looking at other spelling and grammar checkers and realized all of the "free" spelling and grammar checkers require you to download an extension and/or have very limited functionality. I personally think that's quite ridiculous, so we decided to do something about it! We're now back on Product Hunt with our completely free spelling and grammar checker. It doesn't require any downloads, installations, or email opt-ins to use. Just go to our free grammar checker page and paste or type in your text and it will be instantly underlined with any spelling, grammar, or punctuation mistakes. And the spelling and grammar correction you see on this page is not neutered or scaled back in any way. It also displays a character counter, a word counter, and a numerical "grammar score" representing the spelling and grammar quality of your text. Since we are offering this for free with no barriers for use, we'd love to hear any feedback you have :)
