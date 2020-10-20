Free Favicon Maker

discussion
Hossein Shams
MakerFull Stack Developer
Hello Hunters! I've been creating letter-based favicons for all of my projects using different tools. They took me of course more than a few seconds to build them! So I thought why not make a tool to solve this problem for myself and probably others?! Currently, this tool can make letter-based favicon and emojis (just for fun), but if people like the builder, I’ll add support for creating favicons from custom SVG. Would love to hear your feedback and suggestions to improve the tool.
Dominik IlnickiShipping
Hi! I really like your product! It's perfect when it comes to creating a simple favicon very fast. Without going to Adobe, exporting, etc. Great work, good luck!
Hossein Shams
@dominikilnicki thank you so much. That is exactly why I built this! I used to build my favicons using photoshop, but I don't need to do so anymore!
Florent Ademaj
Looooove it so awesome
Hossein Shams
@florent_ademaj1 Gald to hear that. Stay tuned, I might release version 2.0 in a month or so. I got pretty good feedback so far.
