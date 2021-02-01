  1. Home
  2.  → Free Emoji Pack for Figma

Free Emoji Pack for Figma

Free-to-use emoji pack with 1700+ elements for any product ✨

Design Tools
Productivity
User Experience
+ 1
Well-crafted pack with more than 1700 emojis, which are nicely structured and easy-to-use. This pack can help you to build your product with ease and make your workflow more fluent and fun.
You are welcome 👋
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Nadin
A must have! Upvoted
Share
Lina A
Maker
Product designer
@new_user_34908967b0 👍
Share
Kunst GeniusCreative. Passionate. Genius.
Such a great project! What a description tho :)
Share
Lina A
Maker
Product designer
@sko_fml Thank you!
Share
Anya Lapikova
This is really useful for designers :)
Share
Lina A
Maker
Product designer
@new_user_3489ff0238 Thanks, Anya!
Share