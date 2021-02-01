Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Free Emoji Pack for Figma
Free Emoji Pack for Figma
Free-to-use emoji pack with 1700+ elements for any product ✨
Design Tools
Productivity
User Experience
+ 1
Well-crafted pack with more than 1700 emojis, which are nicely structured and easy-to-use. This pack can help you to build your product with ease and make your workflow more fluent and fun.
You are welcome 👋
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
4 Reviews
5.0/5
Send
Nadin
A must have! Upvoted
Upvote
Share
1h ago
Lina A
Maker
Product designer
@new_user_34908967b0
👍
Upvote
Share
1h ago
Kunst Genius
Creative. Passionate. Genius.
Such a great project! What a description tho :)
Upvote
Share
1h ago
Lina A
Maker
Product designer
@sko_fml
Thank you!
Upvote
Share
1h ago
Anya Lapikova
This is really useful for designers :)
Upvote
Share
38m ago
Lina A
Maker
Product designer
@new_user_3489ff0238
Thanks, Anya!
Upvote
Share
35m ago
Send