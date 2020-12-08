Free Christmas Face Filter Builder

discussion
Laurie Ainley
MakerCo-founder, Poplar
Hi Product Hunt! We wanted to sprinkle a tiny bit of Christmas cheer around after a pretty universally difficult year by creating a little no code tool to allow you to build your own festive augmented reality face filter to share with your clients, team, friends and family. You can kit your effect out with various 3D props, add a Christmas jingle, write a short message and even add in a logo if you'd like to brand it, after which you'll instantly receive a link to the effect. The AR experience runs directly in the browser and works on desktop and mobile - so no app needed to view it. It's completely also free - we'd just love to hear any feedback or comments. Happy holidays!
