Free Blogging Platform for Startups

Hello amazing people of Producthunt! We built a blogging platform. I know, another one! But with this one, you will have the ease of blogging in a managed platform like Pulse or Medium and at the same time enjoy all the freedom such as having your own domain, adding marketing tools to engage your readers, managing your writers and most importantly manage your audience. Currently we have a deployed Alpha version with 588 testers. Beta is coming on October 13th with much improved UI/UX and all the features listed below; Custom domain: You can add your own domain for free. This is done manually on a first come first serve basis. Don't forget to join the waitlist here: https://papyras.com/product-hunt... Themes: Free themes for you to choose from. You can also add your own theme design, without breaking the banks. Engagement Tools: Lots of free tools to engage your readers. Now we have; Email collectors, Pop-ups, Call to actions, Feedback, Custom downloadable links. Chat, Surveys, Polls, Quizzes and Interactive videos are next in line. Analytics. Blog monetisation with Adsense also available. Manage Data: All your engagement data is stored securely. Your list of subscribers, responses are accessible through multiple tools for you to utilize them later. What’s Next: Sending email newsletters to your subscribers directly from your admin panel.
