Least awkward way of starting a group call with your friends

Make a group, just like a Whatsapp group and go live on the group. Your friends will receive a notification about the group being live and whoever is free and available can join you in talking, others can join and listen to you or comment while you talk.
I am a millennial and I have an uncanny problem. I love to talk to my friends but I hate to answer phone calls. I designed Fraydio which solves this problem. I feel like my friends are just a click of a button away. Go live and start talking, don't even wait for them to answer a phone call. This product is as simple as Whatsapp and anyone who uses Whatsapp will easily be able to use it. My grandma loves Fraydio, she just clicks a button and goes live on the family group, out of my cousins, whoever is free to tune in listens to her stories and joins in. We have a frequent family group talk on Fraydio and its working super fine for us. Do give it a try with your friends and family and let me know about your experience! Stay tuned :)
@avinaashgollapudi Thanks for the feedback!
Amazing radio app
@suraj_phalake Thanks for the feedback!
