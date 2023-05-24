Products
Frappe LMS



Easy to use, 100% open source learning management system

Free Options
Embed
Frappe LMS helps you create and share online courses with your target audience. Add interactive lessons in the form of text, videos, challenging quizzes, etc. You can also group your students into classes to better track their progress.
Launched in
Education
Online Learning
 by
Frappe LMS
About this launch

Frappe LMS Easy to Use, 100% Open Source, Learning Management System
0
reviews
79
followers
Frappe LMS by
Frappe LMS
was hunted by
Jannat Patel
in Education, Online Learning. Made by
Jannat Patel
,
Rushabh Mehta
and
Anupama Bara
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
Frappe LMS
is not rated yet. This is Frappe LMS's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-