Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Frappe LMS
Frappe LMS
Easy to use, 100% open source learning management system
Visit
Upvote 24
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Frappe LMS helps you create and share online courses with your target audience. Add interactive lessons in the form of text, videos, challenging quizzes, etc. You can also group your students into classes to better track their progress.
Launched in
Education
Online Learning
by
Frappe LMS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Frappe LMS
Easy to Use, 100% Open Source, Learning Management System
0
reviews
79
followers
Follow for updates
Frappe LMS by
Frappe LMS
was hunted by
Jannat Patel
in
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Jannat Patel
,
Rushabh Mehta
and
Anupama Bara
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
Frappe LMS
is not rated yet. This is Frappe LMS's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report