Frametastic for Figma
Plugin to easily test your design in different viewports
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Ismael González
Maker
Hey all, This is Ismael from @cabifydesign, we just made public our very first plugin for Figma: Frametastic! We built Frametastic to easily test a design in different viewports and to save your favorite frame sizes combinations. We came up with this idea when dealing with multiple variations of the same design when creating online campaigns for our acquisition channels. It's painful to deal with multiple sizes combinations and variations for a design, so we decided to built this plugin so we could automate 90% of the process. Hope you can find it as useful as it is for us. Comments and feedback are welcome!
Upvote (2)Share
Congrats on the launch! We recently started using Figma and ran into this very problem. Sharing with the rest of my team.
UpvoteShare