Frames X
Frames X
Frames X
UI Kit & Design Handbook for Figma
Frames X is an easy-to-use, well-documented, and supported design system that includes a complete eBook. With Frames X, you will create beautiful and robust interfaces and UI systems while staying on top of the best design practices.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
User Experience
Frames X
About this launch
Frames X
UI Kit & Design Handbook for Figma
Frames X by
Frames X
was hunted by
Bunin Dmitriy
in
Design Tools
Productivity
User Experience
. Made by
Bunin Dmitriy
and
Todor
. Featured on January 22nd, 2023.
Frames X
is not rated yet. This is Frames X's first launch.
Upvotes 30
30
Comments 3
3
Day rank #1
#1
Week rank
#200
