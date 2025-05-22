Launches
Framer Workshop
Build powerful components through simple instructions
Upvote 66
Workshop turns prompts into powerful, editable components for your site. Describe what you want, tweak in a chat, and deploy. No dev hours needed.
Design Tools
•
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Build powerful components through simple instructions
66
2
was hunted by
Monika Michalczyk
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Monika Michalczyk
,
Jurre Houtkamp
,
Benjamin den Boer
,
Jorn van Dijk
,
Koen Bok
and
Jonas Treub
. Featured on May 23rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Framer Workshop's first launch.