Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Frame Crop
Frame Crop
Borderless art for your Samsung The Frame TV
Visit
Upvote 15
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Elevate your Samsung The Frame TV's art mode with Frame Crop. The app allows effortless photo cropping and access to a vast library of royalty-free art and images (via Unsplash) to match your mood and style, for a personalized art experience.
Launched in
Art
TV
Digital Art
by
Frame Crop
WASK
Ad
Get more customers with next generation ads
About this launch
Frame Crop
Borderless art for your Samsung The Frame TV
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Frame Crop by
Frame Crop
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Art
,
TV
,
Digital Art
. Made by
Shane Jeffers
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Frame Crop
is not rated yet. This is Frame Crop's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report