Frame Crop

Frame Crop

Borderless art for your Samsung The Frame TV

Elevate your Samsung The Frame TV's art mode with Frame Crop. The app allows effortless photo cropping and access to a vast library of royalty-free art and images (via Unsplash) to match your mood and style, for a personalized art experience.
Launched in
Art
TV
Digital Art
 by
Frame Crop
About this launch
Frame Crop
Frame CropBorderless art for your Samsung The Frame TV
Frame Crop by
Frame Crop
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Art, TV, Digital Art. Made by
Shane Jeffers
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Frame Crop
is not rated yet. This is Frame Crop's first launch.
