Framadate
Schedule a meeting or create an opinion poll
Framadate is a free and open-source service for planning an appointment or making a decision quickly and easily. More like Calendly and Doodle but open and free.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Meetings
,
Calendar
by
Framadate
About this launch
Framadate
Schedule a meeting or create an opinion poll
Framadate by
Framadate
was hunted by
Daniel Obiokeke
in
Open Source
,
Meetings
,
Calendar
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
Framadate
is not rated yet. This is Framadate's first launch.
