Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Fragments
Ranked #6 for today
Fragments
A platform for collective investments on-chain
Visit
Upvote 57
1000 FRAG points
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Fragments is a platform for private and public funds on-chain. Fundraise. Invest. Govern. Together.
Launched in
Investing
,
Crypto
,
Tech
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Fragments was hunted by
Deep Sheth
in
Investing
,
Crypto
,
Tech
. Made by
Deep Sheth
,
Priyanshu Panda
and
Gurudatta Patil
. Featured on August 22nd, 2022.
Upvotes
57
Comments
10
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#8
Report