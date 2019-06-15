Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Syed Ibrahim
Hi Product Hunt 👋 . As an avid gamer, I consume a lot of video game content online and I wanted to create a place to bring exposure to everyday gamers who make awesome plays. With Fragger, gamers can choose the profile they want to promote (whether it is their twitter, youtube, or twitch) when posting a clip. In that way, more exposure is given to the gamer who make the plays and their content is not tucked away in someone else's top 10 video. Fragger is currently in beta and I plan on iterating it based on user feedback. I would love to hear from you all. Feel free to reach out with feedback and questions! Also, what's your favorite video game?
