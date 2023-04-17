Products
Home
→
Product
→
Fradict | Framer Dictionary
Fradict | Framer Dictionary
Library vault for Framer terms & meaning and shortcuts.
Free
Fradic provides accurate and up-to-date information through extensive collections of definitions, and contextual examples, as well as keyboard shortcuts so you can build a website faster using framer. Perfect for beginners and experts.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
No-Code
by
Fradict | Framer Dictionary
About this launch
Fradict | Framer Dictionary
Library vault for Framer terms & meaning and shortcuts.
Fradict | Framer Dictionary by
Fradict | Framer Dictionary
was hunted by
Manuel Ogomigo
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
No-Code
. Made by
Olasupo Hakeem
,
Manuel Ogomigo
and
Bamidele Eniayo
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Fradict | Framer Dictionary
is not rated yet. This is Fradict | Framer Dictionary's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
