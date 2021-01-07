discussion
Keshav Sharma
MakerBringing FPV Drones to India
Drones are going to be the new trend in India, and the way television and smart phones took some decades to reach to every person in the country, drone will do the same. From teenagers flying for fun to adults becoming drone pilots and making a living out of it. Drones are going to shape our society for good in the coming years. Companies like Amazon and Walmart have begun to test them as delivery vehicles. After testing, many other hyper-local startups will as well be providing their deliveries through drones. Starting a business or a startup is a like a pie and you can just leave a portion of that pie on us. We will do the selling part for you.
