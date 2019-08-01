FplHelpBot

Discussion
Maker
Faraz Patankar
Hello everybody! My name is Faraz. I work full-time as a frontend developer but I often spend my weekends/free time building a variety of side projects just like this one. I've been playing Fantasy Premier League for the last 8 years and I often spend a lot of time on their website looking for players to pick for my team and then trying to figure out things like which players have the best fixtures and statistics. So a couple of weekends ago, I had an idea to build a bot that would do all this for me so I wouldn't manually have to figure this stuff out. I figured I use Telegram anyway for some of the groups I am in so I could simply build a bot that'd give me the information I need and by doing so, help me build a better team. I tweeted about the bot and shared it with my friends and it gathered some interest so I thought I'd also launch on Product Hunt to see what the community thinks about it. This is my first real PH launch so I am very excited about and looking forward to hearing what everyone thinks. Feel free to throw any questions, feedback and feature requests (some might already be on our roadmap) my way! P.S: For anyone curious, to prepare for the launch, I used: - Preview Hunt to preview what my post would look like. - Screely to create all the screenshots. - Figma to add the explainer text to the screenshots. - And a whole bunch of help and one final push from @aaronoleary that convinced me to finally launch.
Maker
Thank you, Peter!
Amazing work buddy
