discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Bora Özer
HunterLove Node.js
Hello Product Hunters! What is FoxQL? FoxQL is a social network that runs on your browser as peer to peer. It does not require any setup or registration There is no magement stuff for checking the content. Users can decide which topics and content will stay in foxql cycle How to use? Decide the content that you would like to share with people. Then just clone the content via voting. That's all! Why yo should use it? * Fully transparent * Fully open source * Full-control is totally hands on the community
Share
Looks great, thank you for building it🙏🏻