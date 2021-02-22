  1. Home
  2.  → FoxQL

FoxQL

A P2P social network in your browser, like Twitter

Web App
Open Source
FoxQL is a social network that runs on your browser as peer to peer. It does not require any setup or registration
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Bora Özer
Hunter
Love Node.js
Hello Product Hunters! What is FoxQL? FoxQL is a social network that runs on your browser as peer to peer. It does not require any setup or registration There is no magement stuff for checking the content. Users can decide which topics and content will stay in foxql cycle How to use? Decide the content that you would like to share with people. Then just clone the content via voting. That's all! Why yo should use it? * Fully transparent * Fully open source * Full-control is totally hands on the community
Share
Batın EryılmazFull-Stack Developer
Looks great, thank you for building it🙏🏻
Share