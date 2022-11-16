Products
This is the latest launch from Duolingo
See Duolingo’s 14 previous launches →
Fowl Language by Duolingo
Fowl Language by Duolingo
Cheer on or insult teams in other languages
The only useful part of any language is trash talk. 💚 Duolingo has created a Fowl Language generator so you can cheer on or insult teams in other languages. ⚽
Launched in
Funny
,
Sports
,
Languages
by
Duolingo
About this launch
Duolingo
The free, fun, and effective way to learn a language!
Fowl Language by Duolingo by
Duolingo
was hunted by
Cristina Bunea
in
Funny
,
Sports
,
Languages
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Duolingo
is rated
4/5 ★
by 59 users. It first launched on December 18th, 2013.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#152
