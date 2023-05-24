Products
Home
→
Product
→
FourYou Audio Journal
FourYou Audio Journal
Talk about your day, offline with mood & trend analysis
FourYou makes audio journaling private, easy and smart, so you can become more self-aware and happier. Reflect on your day with four questions, uncover trends, and take charge of your wellbeing. All data stays on device.
FourYou Audio Journal
About this launch
FourYou Audio Journal
Talk about your day. Offline with Mood & Trend analysis
FourYou Audio Journal by
FourYou Audio Journal
was hunted by
Armin Schöpf
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Audio
. Made by
Armin Schöpf
. Featured on May 24th, 2023.
FourYou Audio Journal
is not rated yet. This is FourYou Audio Journal's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#67
Week rank
#172
