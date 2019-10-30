Discussion
Vaclav Mlejnsky 🚀
Maker
Pro
Hi folks 👋! We got the idea to build Foundry this summer when we were building multiple projects in a row. We realized that we were building the same backend functionality again and again and it always took from hours to days. We wanted to create a tool that would solve this problem for developers. We eventually came with an idea of having prebuilt pipelines that developers could configure and then deploy onto their own backend hosted on Firebase or GCP. The way it works is that you create a service account with the required permission the pipeline needs, we then act as that service account and deploy the code onto your backend. Every pipeline is open-sourced and has a list of permissions that requires. That way you can check the code before you deploy it onto your app. One of my favorite pipelines is a search functionality for your Firestore database using Algolia - https://foundryapp.co/pipelines/.... It literally takes just 3 minutes to integrate it into your app. All your documents in a collection are indexed automatically when created/updated/deleted. To get the search results, you just need to call one cloud function from your frontend and that's it. Currently, we support only Firebase and Google Cloud Platform. Our goal is to support all major platforms in the future. Feel free to ask us any questions!
