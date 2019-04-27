Foundit! is a simple web application that allows you to Protect your property against loss. You can attach your QR to anything you don’t want to lose: keys 🔑, wallets 👛, bags 👜, Laptops 💻.. or even animals 🐕🐈
Adem KoukiMaker@adem_kouki · Web Developer
Is losing your cell phone, wallet, or keys part of your daily routine? You want to get your lost items back? Foundit! is a simple web application that allows you to Protect your property against loss. You can attach your QR to anything you don’t want to lose: keys 🔑, wallets 👛, bags 👜, Laptops 💻.. or even animals 🐕🐈 • Step 1 : Enter your information ( The Item Owner ) • Step 2 : Download your QR Stickers • Step 3 : Print your PDF file and cut your stickers ✂️ & attach your QR to anything you don’t want to lose. Easy! This project is Open source Available on GitHub : https://github.com/Ademking/Foun... Peace for everyone ♥
