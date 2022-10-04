Products
Home
→
Product
→
FounderSmash
Ranked #17 for today
FounderSmash
Pass 🙅 or smash 😈 on Silicon Valley’s top founders!
A voting app that allows you to “pass” or “smash” on Silicon Valley’s top founders.
Launched in
Social Media
,
Funny Games
,
GitHub
+1 by
FounderSmash
About this launch
FounderSmash
Pass 🙅 or smash 😈 on Silicon Valley’s top founders!
0
reviews
8
followers
FounderSmash by
FounderSmash
was hunted by
surgieboi
in
Social Media
,
Funny Games
,
GitHub
. Made by
surgieboi
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
FounderSmash
is not rated yet. This is FounderSmash's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#54
