Founders Unfiltered Podcast

Unscripted conversations on building a company

In each episode, the hosts talk to an entrepreneur about their story. From the ups and downs to start-up to how they came up with the idea to advice for aspiring entrepreneurs- an authentic depiction of the challenges of start-up life. Released every 2 weeks.
Aviral Bhatnagar
Excited to be on Product Hunt and be able to tell stories of founders.
Mazin B
Thanks @anokha25 excited to be on product hunt! We created this podcast because there are so many startup founders with incredible untold stories. Founders Unfiltered focuses on a founder's story and the process of building a company. Getting it off the ground. Going from 0 to 1. Every journey is different and what works for one founder might not work for another but I wish I got to hear some of these stories before I embarked on my start-up journey. Ask me (or the AJVC team) about podcasting, startups, fundraising or anything else. PS: We also feature early-stage companies in the last 5 mins of the show. Get in touch if you are launching and would like the talk about your product.
Abhinav Ghosh
Hosted by @mazin_b and @aviralbhatnagar , 'Founders Unfiltered' gives you a closer look at what Founders at early-stage companies learned building.
Jain Abhinay
Loved the unfiltered stories and questions asked. @mazin_b good work!
Mazin B
Thanks, glad you enjoyed it.
Jonathan Riftin
who are the founders / companies on the show and upcoming episodes?
Mazin B
@ryonatan so far we have released 4 episodes with the founders of MyScoot (YC W 19), City Furnish (YC W 19), Transcelestial and Multibhashi. A few more scheduled that you can look at here
