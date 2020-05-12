Founders Unfiltered Podcast

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Aviral Bhatnagar
Maker
Excited to be on Product Hunt and be able to tell stories of founders.
Upvote (3)Share
Thanks @anokha25 excited to be on product hunt! We created this podcast because there are so many startup founders with incredible untold stories. Founders Unfiltered focuses on a founder's story and the process of building a company. Getting it off the ground. Going from 0 to 1. Every journey is different and what works for one founder might not work for another but I wish I got to hear some of these stories before I embarked on my start-up journey. Ask me (or the AJVC team) about podcasting, startups, fundraising or anything else. PS: We also feature early-stage companies in the last 5 mins of the show. Get in touch if you are launching and would like the talk about your product.
Upvote (2)Share
Hunter
Hosted by @mazin_b and @aviralbhatnagar , 'Founders Unfiltered' gives you a closer look at what Founders at early-stage companies learned building.
Upvote (2)Share
who are the founders / companies on the show and upcoming episodes?
UpvoteShare