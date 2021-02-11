Founders Club by Atium

discussion
Guido Knook
Co-founder at Atium
Thanks a ton to @Kevin for hunting Founders Club and hello again Product hunt! Founders Club is the latest activity developed by (https://atium.app). Atium is creating the singular place where you can connect colleagues, maintain culture and share information & feedback. For this latest game we took inspiration from our own startup journey so far. As a team of players you found an early stage startup. Which, let's be honest, means you are constantly running out of time and money. Everyone in the team needs to put on many hats in order to secure that next round of cash. Oh, and you'll encounter plenty of unnecessary jargon and acronyms, of course. You'll get advice of investors, that you'll have to act upon as a team. However, because the fact that a specific piece of advice might land in your inbox, doesn't mean you'll be able to act on it. So you'll have to communicate with your team. The game is for 2 to 8 players, and best played on desktop next to a video call (although an audio call might work as well, and if you're playing it on Clubhouse, let us know, we'd love to join the room ;) ) At Atium believe human connection is the foundation of a great remote culture; it builds belonging, increases psychological safety, mitigates conflict, reduces loneliness, and generally just makes your company a nicer place to work at. We want remote teams to build trust and connection by engaging in fun and effective activities on a regular basis. Would love to hear what you think!
Haha this is awesome! How long does a game take? Could also be useful in encouraging kids to get into entrepreneurship!
Thanks @josie_stoker! That's a cool idea! We currently developed 4 levels, finishing those if you're doing a perfect run should be about 10 min. But the learning curve from level 2 to 3 goes up pretty steep. So I'd be surprised if you'd finish it in one go ;) Anyway, if you just play 1 or 2 levels it should even fit as a short energizer before a meeting (or class)!
Really cool! Seems like a great way to build relationships with your team. We are always looking for new activities to add to our platform - feel free to check us out: https://afino.io/
@james_afino Thanks!
Love the idea, looks great! Great product for new co-founders to connect! Will add it to virtualteamactiviteslist.com
Very cool @gknook! Would love to chat with you guys sometime, as we're tackling games in the consumer space... not sure if we're potential collaborators, competitors, or just might be able to share knowledge learned, but would be cool to connect! Good luck with the launch -- will definitely give the game a try!!
Hey @james_simmons, thanks for reaching out! Sounds like it could be any of them, would love to connect!