Founders Choice

Founder's Choice is the new place to discover startups and learn how to build your own.
Derek Koza
Hi, everyone! 👋 I started Founder's Choice as a way to not only discover startups ranging from beta stage to post-Series B or C, but also to help entrepreneurs scale their own startup. Our educational content provides tips on growth strategies, marketing, and obtaining funding. We also have a section called 'Mindset' which focuses on ways to alleviate the stress and anxiety that come from building a business. Founders can also contribute short articles covering their own startup for others to see. In the future, I'd really like to see Founder's Choice become the one-stop-shop for people looking to discover new startups and build their own businesses. If you're interested in contributing, please feel free to email me at derek@founderschoice.co! Thanks for the support!
