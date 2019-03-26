Log InSign up
Founders Choice

Sharing the best startups and helping you build your own

Founder's Choice is the new place to discover startups and learn how to build your own.
Derek KozaMaker@derekoza · Coffee addict & entrepreneur
Hi, everyone! 👋 I started Founder's Choice as a way to not only discover startups ranging from beta stage to post-Series B or C, but also to help entrepreneurs scale their own startup. Our educational content provides tips on growth strategies, marketing, and obtaining funding. We also have a section called 'Mindset' which focuses on ways to alleviate the stress and anxiety that come from building a business. Founders can also contribute short articles covering their own startup for others to see. In the future, I'd really like to see Founder's Choice become the one-stop-shop for people looking to discover new startups and build their own businesses. If you're interested in contributing, please feel free to email me at derek@founderschoice.co! Thanks for the support!
