Founder Unfiltered Podcast

Unscripted conversations on building a company

In each episode, the hosts talk to an entrepreneur about their story. From the ups and downs to start-up to how they came up with the idea to advice for aspiring entrepreneurs- an authentic depiction of the challenges of start-up life. Released every 2 weeks.
Mazin B
Maker
Thanks @anokha25 excited to be on product hunt! We created this podcast because there are so many startup founders with incredible untold stories. Founders Unfiltered focuses on a founder's story and the process of building a company. Getting it off the ground. Going from 0 to 1. Every journey is different and what works for one founder might not work for another but I wish I got to hear some of these stories before I embarked on my start-up journey. Ask me (or the AJVC team) about podcasting, startups, fundraising or anything else.
