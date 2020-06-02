Founder Self Care Toolkit

Discussion
Ciprian BORODESCU
Hunter
I met Gv back in 2016 while going through a startup accelerator with my previous startup in St. Louis, Missouri and I did not expect the journey that followed. Gv became a mentor for my entrepreneurial journey ever since and a trusted advisor at my newest venture, MorphL. He distilled the wisdom of our many conversations into a Self-Care toolkit that I'm happy to share with all of you founders and entrepreneurs out there: 1. How to manage stress in the moment 2. Ways to improve your self-care over days and weeks 3. How to effectively communicate your mental state to your co-founder or partner 4. 90 second self-care exercises 5. Tips and tricks for meditating 6. Tips and tricks for introducing yoga into your life 7. A reading list for improving your self-care 8. Access to online courses and masterminds Would love to hear your thoughts on how you cope with uncertainty during these crazy times! Please share any resources in the comments below 🙏
