Founder Prayers
Dianna Allen
Maker
Hi! 👋 We made Founder Prayers because we believe that everyone needs a little Elon watching over them 😇 We didn't really plan for this to be a thing, it was more so a casual conversation that just escalated... and because we're both weird, we acted on it. So, here we are! I hope you enjoy our lovely Photoshopped versions of Elon, Steve, Paul, and Jeff. And that these prayer candles bring you light during the pivots of your startup journey 🥰 Would love to know what you think, and if you can help me a get a RT from Elon then I would die a very happy girl. Thanks. Bye.
Love the concept! :P But the candles do look a bit too creepy :P