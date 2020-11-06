  1. Home
Founder Prayers

It's impossible to fail with Elon watching over you 🕯

#4 Product of the DayToday
Set of 4 prayer candles of your favorite tech icons. Let them be the light for when you need it most.
Dianna Allen
Maker
Hi! 👋 We made Founder Prayers because we believe that everyone needs a little Elon watching over them 😇 We didn't really plan for this to be a thing, it was more so a casual conversation that just escalated... and because we're both weird, we acted on it. So, here we are! I hope you enjoy our lovely Photoshopped versions of Elon, Steve, Paul, and Jeff. And that these prayer candles bring you light during the pivots of your startup journey 🥰 Would love to know what you think, and if you can help me a get a RT from Elon then I would die a very happy girl. Thanks. Bye.
Nathan Ganser - Building a Personal CRM
Love the concept! :P But the candles do look a bit too creepy :P
Ali Salah
Building instatus.com
Love this, Dianna! 😇 May the startup overlords always be with us. Amen 🙏
