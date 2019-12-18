Founder Institute Report
Insights from 15K+ Founders & 4000+ Alumni across 180 Cities
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
wangguan1
I worked for one of the founders in this program, he was a lier with criminal offense record. So watch your six those who want to work in early stage startups.
UpvoteShare
@wangguan1 Founder Institute is an enormous program teaching thousands of startup founders all around the world. Your one experience with one individual who may or may not have even worked at Founder Institute means next to nothing. : )
@chasepalmieri I didn't mean to criticize the program, just trying to point out my experience. And maybe more regulation and background check in the future.
Always amazing insights out of FI. And why wouldn’t they, they’re probably the biggest and most diverse entrepreneurship program in the world today.