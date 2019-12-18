  1. Home
Founder Institute Report

Insights from 15K+ Founders & 4000+ Alumni across 180 Cities

Insights from 15K+ founders and 4000+ alumni across 180 cities.
wangguan1
I worked for one of the founders in this program, he was a lier with criminal offense record. So watch your six those who want to work in early stage startups.
Chase Palmieri
@wangguan1 Founder Institute is an enormous program teaching thousands of startup founders all around the world. Your one experience with one individual who may or may not have even worked at Founder Institute means next to nothing. : )
wangguan1
@chasepalmieri I didn't mean to criticize the program, just trying to point out my experience. And maybe more regulation and background check in the future.
Chase Palmieri
Always amazing insights out of FI. And why wouldn’t they, they’re probably the biggest and most diverse entrepreneurship program in the world today.
