Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Trends.vc
See Trends.vc’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Founder Finds
Ranked #2 for today

Founder Finds

Weekly habits & productivity hacks for bootstrapped founders

Free
The new curated series with high-signal resources and community-curated content from the Trends.vc team. Made for founders by founders.
Launched in Productivity, Tech by
Trends.vc
Flatfile
Ad
The data onboarding platform
About this launch
Trends.vcTrends.vc — Discover new markets and ideas
193reviews
154
followers
Founder Finds by
Trends.vc
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in Productivity, Tech. Made by
Dru Riley
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Trends.vc
is rated 4.9/5 by 185 users. It first launched on August 11th, 2020.
Upvotes
82
Vote chart
Comments
39
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#13