This is the latest launch from Trends.vc
See Trends.vc’s 2 previous launches →
Founder Finds
Ranked #2 for today
Founder Finds
Weekly habits & productivity hacks for bootstrapped founders
Free
The new curated series with high-signal resources and community-curated content from the Trends.vc team. Made for founders by founders.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Trends.vc
About this launch
Trends.vc
Trends.vc — Discover new markets and ideas
193
reviews
154
followers
Follow for updates
Founder Finds by
Trends.vc
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Dru Riley
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Trends.vc
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 185 users. It first launched on August 11th, 2020.
Upvotes
82
Comments
39
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#13
