Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Founder-Anonymous
Founder-Anonymous
Being a founder is hard. You are not alone.
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Founder Anonymous is an anonymous discord channel that acts as a safe space for startup founders to discuss their mental well-being and struggles in their startup life and get peer-peer support.
Launched in
Startup Lessons
,
Chat rooms
,
Community
by
Founder-Anonymous
About this launch
Founder-Anonymous
Being a founder is hard. You are not alone.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Founder-Anonymous by
Founder-Anonymous
was hunted by
Praveen Anasurya
in
Startup Lessons
,
Chat rooms
,
Community
. Made by
Praveen Anasurya
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
Founder-Anonymous
is not rated yet. This is Founder-Anonymous's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#127
Report