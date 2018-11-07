Behind every business, are founders wanting to change the world, founder@ is a place for founders to showcase who they are and not just the startup or the resume and to bring more of the worlds founders together.
Elemi AtigoloMaker@elemi_atigolo · CEO & Founder @ Buildily
Hi PH Note: We made a bit of a mistake on our listing today as we are in the UK, we posted the listing on Wednesday UK time and the listing was posted on Tuesday on PH instead of Wednesday, we have removed the content. Ok now about founder@ I have had this idea for an about a year and after attending Y Combinator Startup School, I was fortunate to some amazing founders working on some amazing products in many different areas , I thought there was a need for a place for founders to showcase who they are and eventually connect and engage with others , whatever they do, not just tech, but founders of all disciplines.
