Seth
MakerUI Designer / Developer
Hi Everyone! 👋 I'm really excited to bring you https://www.foundationsketch.com/ It's been a fun side project that I've been working on for a while and I'm excited to get it in the hands of other designers and developers. What is Foundation for Sketch? Foundation for Sketch is a sketch file that gives you all of the Zurb foundation components version 6 documentation. ::HIGHLIGHTS:: ✅ 150+ symbol replicas based off the components in Foundation ✅ Matching typography settings at your fingertips through text styles ✅ Every color linked to each component by layer styles ::PLUG AND PLAY SYMBOLS:: ⭐️ Smart overrides enable you to design rapidly ⭐️ Modify the state, size, and labels of each symbol ⭐️ Resize any symbol horizontally or vertically. They’re built to be stretched PRODUCT HUNT DEAL First 5 licenses 75% off - https://gumroad.com/l/foundation... For the rest of you 50% off TODAY ONLY - https://gumroad.com/l/foundation...
