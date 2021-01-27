  1. Home
  2.  → Foundation for Sketch

Foundation for Sketch

Start your project 150+ flexible foundation components

Developer Tools
Foundation for Sketch brings you all the wonderful components of the Zurb Foundation framework.
Each symbol is resizable and smart layout optimized.
All colors are linked to layer styles and symbols so updating branding is extremely quick and easy.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Seth
Maker
UI Designer / Developer
Hi Everyone! 👋 I'm really excited to bring you https://www.foundationsketch.com/ It's been a fun side project that I've been working on for a while and I'm excited to get it in the hands of other designers and developers. What is Foundation for Sketch? Foundation for Sketch is a sketch file that gives you all of the Zurb foundation components version 6 documentation. ::HIGHLIGHTS:: ✅ 150+ symbol replicas based off the components in Foundation ✅ Matching typography settings at your fingertips through text styles ✅ Every color linked to each component by layer styles ::PLUG AND PLAY SYMBOLS:: ⭐️ Smart overrides enable you to design rapidly ⭐️ Modify the state, size, and labels of each symbol ⭐️ Resize any symbol horizontally or vertically. They’re built to be stretched PRODUCT HUNT DEAL First 5 licenses 75% off - https://gumroad.com/l/foundation... For the rest of you 50% off TODAY ONLY - https://gumroad.com/l/foundation...
Share