The NFT space is having a moment right now. A friend recently DM'd me: Would love to see more platforms supporting artists/makers/creators in new ways like this. Disclaimer: I'm a tiny investor in Foundation.
I guess this is the most interesting way to make art timeless?
Been watching the NFT and crypto art space for a little while now and am very interested in seeing if it is more than a fad. Foundation has been a great place to find artists and watch the movement grow.
Love Foundation! Art direction is killer
This is so clean and the feel of Foundation makes it feel more curated and MoMa-esk compared to something like Rarible. Excited to see how the NFT & collectible space evolves. PS. someone needs to make a Sims-esk game where we can display all our collectibles.
Over the past few days I've found myself randomly scrolling Foundation daily just to see what's new and because the design is so damn beautiful. They do a great job curating the top artists so I don't have to. Also one of the best teams in the space. Congrats on launch :)
Very cool! I don't have much space for physical pieces, so this could be really interesting.
Fascinating business. Gorgeous website as well!