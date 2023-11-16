Products
Home
→
Product
→
Fotion
Ranked #16 for today
Fotion
User feedback tool that stores feedback in Notion's database
Fotion is a user feedback tool that allows you accept feedback, ideas, bug reports from your users anywhere on the web. The feedback is then stored inside your Notion database. Fotion does not store your feedback in its own database or servers.
Launched in
User Experience
Notion
by
Fotion
About this launch
was hunted by
Lanre Adelowo
in
User Experience
,
Notion
. Made by
Lanre Adelowo
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
Fotion
is not rated yet. This is Fotion's first launch.
Upvotes
88
Comments
16
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#126
