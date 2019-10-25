Discussion
Oli Frost
Maker
Hi Product Hunt Fossil Ghouls is a series of eight (plastic-free) printable masks I made for this week's climate actions, as well as general trick or treating.⠀ ⠀ A report last week revealed the twenty companies directly responsible for more than a third of emissions since 1965.⠀ ⠀ These are the top eight, with the exception of Total, which ranked 17th and just looked cool.⠀ ⠀ There’s a link to the full report on the Fossil Ghouls site, which you should research for great Halloweenn party chat.⠀ ⠀ You’re welcome to share and repost these, although I'd appreciate give a tag and follow @realolifrost if you do end up using them. ⠀ The only other Terms and Conditions are that if you get a toffee apple I want half, and you must make one small child cry.⠀
