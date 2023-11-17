Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
AI Accounting: Automate, Track & Forecast with Analytics!
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
your AI-powered Accountant Connect ALL your banks in one place, leverage AI 🤖 to automate accounting, track cash flow and forecast. Available for 15k+ banks in Europe🇪🇺 , Canada 🇨🇦 and US 🇺🇸
Launched in
Android
Fintech
Finance
+1 by
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
About this launch
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
AI Accounting: Automate, Track & Forecast with Analytics!
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Fortune: Finance & Accounting by
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
was hunted by
Leo Annette
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Finance
. Made by
Leo Annette
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
is not rated yet. This is Fortune: Finance & Accounting's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report