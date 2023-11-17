Get app
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fortune
Fortune

Fortune

AI accounting to automate, track & forecast with analytics

Free Options
your AI-powered Accountant Connect ALL your banks in one place, leverage AI 🤖 to automate accounting, track cash flow and forecast. Available for 15k+ banks in Europe🇪🇺 , Canada 🇨🇦 and US 🇺🇸
Launched in
Android
Fintech
Finance
 +1 by
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
Factorial
Factorial
Ad
Everything you need to manage your HR processes
About this launch
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
Fortune: Finance & AccountingAI Accounting: Automate, Track & Forecast with Analytics!
0
reviews
41
followers
Fortune by
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
was hunted by
Leo Annette
in Android, Fintech, Finance. Made by
Leo Annette
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
Fortune: Finance & Accounting
is not rated yet. This is Fortune: Finance & Accounting's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#58
Week rank
#100