Fortress
Property Management Software You'll Love
Fortress gives you all the information you need to manage your real estate portfolio without months of painstaking training. Our simple, intuitive interface puts powerful analytics at your fingertips while minimizing dropdowns, pop ups and clicks.
Launched in
Fintech
,
SaaS
by
Fortress
About this launch
Fortress by
Fortress
was hunted by
Marc Rutzen
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
. Made by
Marc Rutzen
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#226
