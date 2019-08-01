Fortnite X

Log InSign up
New season of Fortnite is available

In the tenth season, time turned back, and the epicenter became unstable.
Epic Games website crashes ahead of Fortnite Season X launch | Dexerto.comEpic Games' website has crashed, and at the worst possible time, just moments before fans were eagerly awaiting patch notes for the big Fortnite Season X/Season 10 update. Set to go live at 4 AM EST / 9 AM BST, fans of the popular battle royale game across the world were waiting with bated breath to see the patch notes in all their glory.
Fortnite season X adds mech suits, a meteor, and 'volatile rift zones'Fortnite season 10 - officially dubbed season X - is finally upon us, and it adds a number of new features based on a time-bending theme. These include mech suits, a meteor to explore, volatile "rift zones," and an all-new battle pass full of skins and emotes to unlock.
