Fortnite X

Epic Games website crashes ahead of Fortnite Season X launch | Dexerto.com Epic Games' website has crashed, and at the worst possible time, just moments before fans were eagerly awaiting patch notes for the big Fortnite Season X/Season 10 update. Set to go live at 4 AM EST / 9 AM BST, fans of the popular battle royale game across the world were waiting with bated breath to see the patch notes in all their glory.