Fortnite X
New season of Fortnite is available
Free Games
Games
In the tenth season, time turned back, and the epicenter became unstable.
27 minutes ago
Epic Games website crashes ahead of Fortnite Season X launch | Dexerto.com
Epic Games' website has crashed, and at the worst possible time, just moments before fans were eagerly awaiting patch notes for the big Fortnite Season X/Season 10 update. Set to go live at 4 AM EST / 9 AM BST, fans of the popular battle royale game across the world were waiting with bated breath to see the patch notes in all their glory.
Fortnite season X adds mech suits, a meteor, and 'volatile rift zones'
Fortnite season 10 - officially dubbed season X - is finally upon us, and it adds a number of new features based on a time-bending theme. These include mech suits, a meteor to explore, volatile "rift zones," and an all-new battle pass full of skins and emotes to unlock.
