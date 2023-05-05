Products
Fortlax
Fortlax
A temporary chat room generator
Fortlax is a server-less application which can be used to establish a temporary chat room between two parties. Over 200 users can join a single room at a time. The chats are absolutely real-time with latency as low as 20ms on average.
Launched in
Messaging
User Experience
Tech
by
Fortlax
"I'm still looking for issues with this product, pls mail me with any issues."
The makers of Fortlax
About this launch
Fortlax
a temporary chat room generator
Fortlax by
Fortlax
was hunted by
Sambhav Saxena
in
Messaging
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Sambhav Saxena
. Featured on May 6th, 2023.
Fortlax
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Fortlax's first launch.
