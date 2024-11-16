Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Forta Network
See Forta Network’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Forta Firewall
Forta Firewall

Forta Firewall

The onchain firewall that stops 99% of hacks in real-time

Payment Required
Forta Firewall The New Era of Onchain Security Powered by the most advanced AI detection model, Forta Firewall integrates with protocols and rollups to prevent over 99% of hacks.
Launched in
Crypto
 by
Forta Network
About this launch
Forta Network
Forta NetworkReal-time security & operational monitoring for Web3
18reviews
148
followers
Forta Firewall by
Forta Network
was hunted by
Guido Crego
in Crypto. Made by
Andy Beal
,
Juan Garre
,
Andrew Beal
and
Demian Brener
. Featured on November 19th, 2024.
Forta Network
is rated 4.9/5 by 18 users. It first launched on June 27th, 2022.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-