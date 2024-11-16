Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Forta Network
See Forta Network’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
Forta Firewall
Forta Firewall
The onchain firewall that stops 99% of hacks in real-time
Visit
Upvote 19
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Forta Firewall The New Era of Onchain Security Powered by the most advanced AI detection model, Forta Firewall integrates with protocols and rollups to prevent over 99% of hacks.
Launched in
Crypto
by
Forta Network
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Forta Network
Real-time security & operational monitoring for Web3
18
reviews
148
followers
Follow for updates
Forta Firewall by
Forta Network
was hunted by
Guido Crego
in
Crypto
. Made by
Andy Beal
,
Juan Garre
,
Andrew Beal
and
Demian Brener
. Featured on November 19th, 2024.
Forta Network
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on June 27th, 2022.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report