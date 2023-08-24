Products
Forrest 2.0
Forrest 2.0
Run, ride & race against friends and virtual opponents
Transform runs and rides into thrilling races. Compete against virtual opponents, challenge friends worldwide, and race against your personal bests. Real-time insights, audio cues, and social connectivity. Achieve more and share your victories!
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Fitness
by
Forrest 2.0
About this launch
Forrest 2.0
Run, ride, and race against friends and virtual opponents
Forrest 2.0 by
Forrest 2.0
was hunted by
Adam Swinden
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Fitness
. Made by
Adam Swinden
and
Matt Emmins
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Forrest 2.0
is not rated yet. This is Forrest 2.0's first launch.
