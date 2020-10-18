discussion
Adam Swinden
MakeriOS Developer
Hi Hunters 👋 I'm Adam, the co-creator of Forrest. We're really excited to finally bring you this fun new way to run and cycle. You're probably wondering what makes Forrest different from all the other fitness tracking apps. Well let me tell you… 🚴♂️🏃♀️ Forrest turns your runs and rides into races by giving you someone to complete against. Here's how it works: 1. Choose from a selection of preloaded race types or create a custom race event. ⏱ 2. Add virtual opponents in the form of ghost-racers that'll run or ride at a speed you choose. 🦿 3. Add your personal best times or previous race results to race against yourself. 4. Race! 🚴♀️🏃♂️💨 5. Hear audio prompts on your race progress while you run or ride: 📣 • "You've over taken your personal best to take 1st place." • "That's 30 mins. You've completed 5.3km." 6. Win! 🏁 Get faster and fitter. 💪 7. Review your race with 🗺 maps, 📈 graphs, and 🔗 export to Strava or ❤️ Apple Health. We'd love for you guys to give Forrest and go and let us know what you think. 🙏
Aaron Levi Yahalom
Like the idea. When you will launch Android version?
