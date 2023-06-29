Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
FormX.ai
FormX.ai
AutoML for extracting structured information from documents
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Train your own no-code extractors powerd by ML and easily integrate FormX into your workflows via API. Eliminate manual data entry to automate data extraction from various documents like IDs, receipts, invoices, and more with 90%+ accuracy.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
FormX.ai
Bigin by Zoho CRM
Ad
CRM built specifically for small businesses and startups
About this launch
FormX.ai
AutoML for extracting structured information from documents
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
FormX.ai by
FormX.ai
was hunted by
Ben Cheng
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Ben Cheng
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
FormX.ai
is not rated yet. This is FormX.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#232
Report