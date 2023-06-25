Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Formula God
See Formula God’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Formula God (BETA)
Formula God (BETA)
Talk to Google Sheets with AI
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Formula God™ (BETA) revolutionises the way you interact with Google Sheets. Say goodbye to complex formulas! Just talk to Sheets in everyday language and watch as Formula God™ grants your commands. ✨ Enjoy 5 commands FREE on install!
Launched in
Productivity
Spreadsheets
Artificial Intelligence
by
Formula God
Bigin by Zoho CRM
Ad
CRM built specifically for small businesses and startups
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Formula God
Talk to Google Sheets with built-in AI
0
reviews
228
followers
Follow for updates
Formula God (BETA) by
Formula God
was hunted by
Andrew Charlton
in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andrew Charlton
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Formula God
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report